  5. Spider-Man actress Kirsten Dunst marries Jesse Plemons after 6 years of dating

Spider-Man actress Kirsten Dunst marries Jesse Plemons after 6 years of dating

Actor couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons started dating in 2016 and before getting married in 2022, had already welcomed two children, both sons.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: July 09, 2022 16:39 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIRSTENDUNST Kirsten Dunst walked down the aisle as she wed her partner in Jamaica

Hollywood star Kirsten Dunst and longtime partner, actor Jesse Plemons, have tied the knot. The "Power of the Dog" actors, who started dating in 2016, got married in an intimate ceremony in a luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica, over the weekend.

“I can just confirmed they got married. No other details will be given," Dunst's representative told Page Six.

Dunst and Plemons, 34, got engaged in January 2017 and welcomed their first child, son Ennis, in 2018. The 40-year-old actor gave birth to their second son James Robert last year.

