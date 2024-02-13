Singer Usher ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Usher with Jennifer Goicoechea

American singer and songwriter Usher has finally got married to his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea. According to the report in People. com, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas on February 11, right after Usher's performance at Super Bowl. The representative even confirmed to the People and said that, "We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family".

They further said that, "They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes".

For the unversed, Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea began dating around 2018, when the singer was taking a trip around the globe. The couple have two kids, i.e. daughter Sovereign Bo on September 24, 2020 and son Sire Castrello on September 20, 2021.

Who is Usher?

Usher Raymond IV, who is popularly known as Usher is recognised for his contemporary R&B and pop music. He found fame at the age of 16 after he released his first album in 1994 and then followed by his second album My Way in 1997. He has popular songs to his credit which include OMG, Good Good, My Boo, Dientes, DJ Got Us Fallin In Love Again, I Don't Mind, Love in This Club, Pt II and Hey Daddy among others. He has won several accolades including 8 Grammy Awards, 8 American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards. He has also been honoured with the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Usher released album Coming Home on February 9 this year. This is his ninth studio album. BTS' official page too congratulated him on social media by sharing his reel on him and Jungkook doing the dance of Standing Next to You. Along with sharing story on Instagram story, the caption read, "Congrats @usher on the release of your album, COMING HOME. It was a dream come true to work with you. #Jungkook #StandingNextToYou"

Who is Jennifer Goicoechea ?

According to the report obtained by People.com, Jennifer Goicoechea is a music executive and ex-manager and she had joined the music business with her mother. Her mother has worked since 1988 for ACT Productions, an events and multimedia company with their headquarters in Miami.

