Tuesday, February 13, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone announced as presenter with Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett

BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone announced as presenter with Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett

Deepika Padukone is announced as the presenter along with several other celebrities including Dua Lipa, David Beckham and Cate Blanchett for BAFTA this year. Scroll down to know more details.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Updated on: February 13, 2024 11:55 IST
Deepika Padukone
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has made once again made every fan of hers proud as she will be presenter for BAFTA this year with several other celebrities. The actress even shared it on social media expressing her gratitude for being part of this event. 

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories and shared the list of celebrities who would be part of presenters for BAFTA. The well renowned celebrities include Adjoa Andoh, Andrew Scott, Dua Lipa, Idris Elba, Lily Colins, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Taylor Russell and Hugh Grant among others. With this exciting piece of information, fans went gaga over Deepika Padukone being part of the award show and showered all love on social media.

India Tv - Deepika Padukone as a presenter in BAFTA 2024

Image Source : INSTAGRAMDeepika Padukone as a presenter in BAFTA 2024

One user said, "I'm sooo freaking proud that I'm ur fan, Uff this news that ur going to represent India on global map it's huge. All the best love, my best wished always with you...And I know you ginna rule there cause queen always rules". Anothe user said, "We are living in the Queen era of Deepika Padukone". 

This is not the first time Deepika Padukone will be presenting for an prestigious award show. She earlier was a presenter for the 95th Academy Awards which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The actress was a sight to behold, who made her debut as a presenter at the Oscars. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will recently seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film didn't perform well at the box office. Fighter also featured Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh. Deepika Padukone has two more projects lined up including Kalki 2898 AD and Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again. In Kalki 2898 AD, the cast includes Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan. Recently, the makers even released the first look of Deepika Padukone. While, in Singham Again, Deepika Padukon will be playing the role of Shakti Shetty.

Also Read: 'Aisa hi hoon main': Elvish Yadav isssues clarification after slapping a man at Jaipur restaurant

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan welcomes 'OG Manjulika' Vidya Balan on board for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 | WATCH

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement