BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone announced as presenter with Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett

Deepika Padukone has made once again made every fan of hers proud as she will be presenter for BAFTA this year with several other celebrities. The actress even shared it on social media expressing her gratitude for being part of this event.

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories and shared the list of celebrities who would be part of presenters for BAFTA. The well renowned celebrities include Adjoa Andoh, Andrew Scott, Dua Lipa, Idris Elba, Lily Colins, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Taylor Russell and Hugh Grant among others. With this exciting piece of information, fans went gaga over Deepika Padukone being part of the award show and showered all love on social media.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMDeepika Padukone as a presenter in BAFTA 2024

One user said, "I'm sooo freaking proud that I'm ur fan, Uff this news that ur going to represent India on global map it's huge. All the best love, my best wished always with you...And I know you ginna rule there cause queen always rules". Anothe user said, "We are living in the Queen era of Deepika Padukone".

This is not the first time Deepika Padukone will be presenting for an prestigious award show. She earlier was a presenter for the 95th Academy Awards which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The actress was a sight to behold, who made her debut as a presenter at the Oscars.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will recently seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film didn't perform well at the box office. Fighter also featured Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh. Deepika Padukone has two more projects lined up including Kalki 2898 AD and Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again. In Kalki 2898 AD, the cast includes Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan. Recently, the makers even released the first look of Deepika Padukone. While, in Singham Again, Deepika Padukon will be playing the role of Shakti Shetty.

