Kit Harington jokes about being 'loner Throner' at Golden Globe nominations

For Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones" is a gift that won't stop giving.Harington, who played the role of Jon Snow, on the series, is the lone star to get nominated at the Golden Globes in the best actor-drama category."I'm the 'loner Throner,' it seems," Harington told The Hollywood Reporter about his nomination, the only one Thrones received for its eighth and final season.

"I just imagine myself sitting down at a table all by myself as the 'loner Throner!'" The actor, who got nominated for a Globe for the first time, said he was blissfully unaware about it until his publicist called him.

"I didn't expect to be nominated. I thought the show might be, but I was just at home, learning lines, and then my publicists called. It was very unexpected and wonderful," he said.

Harington said he loved every moment of playing Snow, which makes the nomination special.

"Every time I go to say goodbye to this show, something comes along that reminds me of the story of it," he said.

"This is one of those moments. I have to say thanks to the HFPA for nominating me. We spent a lot of years with this thing. Obviously, I dearly loved it. I loved every moment of it. I loved the character. It's a weird feeling, but I feel kind of happy for him, the character, if that makes sense."

(With PTI Inputs)