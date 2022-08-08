Kanye West reacts to ex Kim Kardashian's breakup with Pete Davidson: 'Skete Davidson DEAD at age 28'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANYE WEST,PETEDAVIDSON.93 Kanye West

Kanye West aka Ye took the internet by storm on Monday after he shared a fake New York Times newspaper front page announcing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson's 'death'. His post came two days after the reports of Kim and Pete's breakup surfaced on the internet. He mourned the fake death of Davidson. In his Instagram post, Kanye declared, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

In no time, West's post was bombarded with reactions from netizens. While some of them found his post hilarious others called him out for being insensitive. One of them wrote, "Your energy is so focused on one guy. It’s weird. One post. Be a good dad please. That’s it. Surrender." Another wrote, "bro manifesting it." A user also wrote, "Maybe it’s time you heal and move on?"

Kim filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after being married for almost seven years. They were officially declared single, this year in March, reported Page Six. However, the Kardashian already started dating comedian Pete Davidson last year in November. She confirmed her relationship with Pete on Instagram in March of this year. Since then, she has been posting romantic photos with the comedian on social media. Reportedly the couple is no more dating.

"Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules. They both travel all the time and it was hard," a source informed the People. Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in October, where she and Pete, then a cast member on the long-running NBC comedy series, shared an on-screen kiss. Media reports circulated later that month about a budding romance after they were photographed holding hands at Knott's Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, California, The Hollywood Reporter stated.

On July 11, the 'Kardashians' star posted a series of cute photos of the pair on Instagram, including pics of the two chilling by a pool and Kim resting her feet on her man's tattooed chest.

A few weeks ago, Kardashian unveiled the teaser of the second season of her famous show 'the Kardashians' in which she was seen finally addressing her relationship with Pete. She talked about how happy her new relationship is making her. The two have not addressed the break-up rumours yet.

