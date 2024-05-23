Jennifer Lopez shuts down divorce rumours with Ben Affleck, here's what she said

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Global star Jennifer Lopez was present at a press conference for her new Netflix film titled Atlas where she was asked about the ongoing reports of her divorce with Ben Affleck. As per a report by E! News, JLo responded in a manner which left everyone in the room stunned. At the PC, when a reporter inquired her about the status of her marriage to Ben, she initially laughed off the question. However, she quickly in a serious tone remarked, ''You know better than that.'' Not only her but her Atlas co-star Simu Liu too jumped to her defence and said, ''C'mon don't come in her with that.''

JLo hasn't been completely silent about her relationship with Affleck and recently in her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live show, she briefly mentioned her husband while recounting a memorable encounter with Barbra Streisand. She shared that Streisand admired the engagement ring Affleck gave her commenting, ''So, that's a big diamond.''

Additionally, Lopez spoke about her family life, including her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

She humorously noted how her children find it "awkward" to watch her perform in provocative costumes, adding, "I do sexy things at home sometimes, but they don't know that."

Ben Affleck, on the other hand, has remained silent about the divorce rumours. However, actions speak louder than words, and he was seen wearing his wedding ring during a May 19 outing with Lopez, as confirmed by E! News. Jennifer,as s too, wpotted with her platinum band at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Atlas' on May 20.

The couple, who rekindled their romance and got married in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a more formal ceremony in Georgia a month later, have shown no signs of separation. Their initial engagement in 2002 and subsequent breakup in 2004 had left fans heartbroken, making their reunion all the more celebrated. For now, it seems that the rumours are just that, rumours.

(With ANi inputs)

