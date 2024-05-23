Thursday, May 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Hollywood
  5. Jennifer Lopez shuts down divorce rumours with Ben Affleck, here's what she said

Jennifer Lopez shuts down divorce rumours with Ben Affleck, here's what she said

At the recent press conference of Netflix's Atlas, Jennifer Lopez opened up about the ongoing divorce rumours of the star with Ben Affleck. Know what actually happened and what she said.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: May 23, 2024 14:59 IST
ben lopez divorce
Image Source : IMDB Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Global star Jennifer Lopez was present at a press conference for her new Netflix film titled Atlas where she was asked about the ongoing reports of her divorce with Ben Affleck. As per a report by E! News, JLo responded in a manner which left everyone in the room stunned. At the PC, when a reporter inquired her about the status of her marriage to Ben, she initially laughed off the question. However, she quickly in a serious tone remarked, ''You know better than that.'' Not only her but her Atlas co-star Simu Liu too jumped to her defence and said, ''C'mon don't come in her with that.''

JLo hasn't been completely silent about her relationship with Affleck and recently in her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live show, she briefly mentioned her husband while recounting a memorable encounter with Barbra Streisand. She shared that Streisand admired the engagement ring Affleck gave her commenting, ''So, that's a big diamond.''

Additionally, Lopez spoke about her family life, including her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

She humorously noted how her children find it "awkward" to watch her perform in provocative costumes, adding, "I do sexy things at home sometimes, but they don't know that."

Ben Affleck, on the other hand, has remained silent about the divorce rumours. However, actions speak louder than words, and he was seen wearing his wedding ring during a May 19 outing with Lopez, as confirmed by E! News. Jennifer,as s too, wpotted with her platinum band at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Atlas' on May 20.

The couple, who rekindled their romance and got married in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a more formal ceremony in Georgia a month later, have shown no signs of separation. Their initial engagement in 2002 and subsequent breakup in 2004 had left fans heartbroken, making their reunion all the more celebrated. For now, it seems that the rumours are just that, rumours.

(With ANi inputs)

Also Read: Love In Vietnam: Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur unveil first look posters at Cannes | See pics

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Hollywood Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Hollywood News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement