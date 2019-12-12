Harvey Weinstein close to settling sexual harassment civil cases against him for USD 25 million

Harvey Weinstein

Hollywod producer Harvey Weinstein is close to a USD 25 millon settlement that will resolve most of the civil cases against him, including a broad class action suit, accusing him and his board of directors for their pattern of sexual misconduct. Weinstein was first exposed by The New York Times and subsequently by Newyorker in 2017, leading to the #MeToo movement where women came forward to narrate their stories of sexual abuse.

Though it has taken time to iron out the details of the settlement deal, its general terms have been in existence for months, reported Variety. Under the deal, the insurance companies for the Weinstein Co. would pay the victims with the most serious claims USD 500,000 apiece. A larger pool of claimants would split the balance of the funds. The New York Times first broke the story.

The settlement still needs the approval by the judge overseeing the Weinstein Co. bankruptcy case. If it goes ahead, the deal would resolve a class action suit filed in December 2017, in which 10 plaintiffs alleged that Weinstein had sexually assaulted them. Under the agreement, the court-appointed monitor would distribute USD 18.5 million to class members and their attorneys. Another USD 6.2 million would go to 18 plaintiffs who filed suit outside the class action case, the Variety said. But not everyone is onboard. At least four accusers are staying away from the deal and some are planning to oppose it in front of the bankruptcy court.

Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, who were the first actors to speak up against Weinstein's pattern of sexual abuse, are not part of the settlement.

Weinstein is also facing a criminal trial in the cases against him.