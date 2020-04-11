Image Source : TWITTER Harry Potter's Ron Weasley aka Rupert Grint announces girlfriend Georgia Groome's pregnancy

Rupert Grint, the star of the "Harry Potter" franchise, and his girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting their first child together. A representative of the 31-year-old actor, best known for playing Ron Weasley in the hit films, shared the news on Friday, reported PageSix. "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time," the spokesperson said.

The statement came a day after Groome was photographed with her growing baby bump when she was buying essential supplies with Grint in North London. They were pictured strolling along in the sunshine after visiting a pharmacy, and a Whole Foods to pick up some groceries. Groome was fresh-faced for their outing, while carrying her phone and some pharmacy purchases in her hand.

Grint and Groome, 28, who is best known for starring in movies such as London to Brighton and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging", have been dating since 2011.

Last year, the couple sparked marriage rumours as Groome was spotted wearing a gold band on her wedding finger during pub lunch. The "Double Date" actress rocked a trendy denim pinafore dress and a grey oversized jumper. Groome opted for minimal accessories during their cosy lunch date, with attention on her gold band. Grint also stepped out with a simple ring, which he wore on his middle finger.

(With IANS inputs)