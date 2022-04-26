Elon Musk and his influence on pop culture: Cameos in Iron Man 2, The Big Bang Theory & Simpsons' episodes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NOTDONALD,ESCAFLONASE,IAMVIJAYSA Elon Musk cameos

The outspoken Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, who is also the world's wealthiest person in the world has turned conversations his way after he overtook Twitter and bought the micro-blogging platform for USD 44 billion. As all eyes are on the 44-year-old tycoon, we cannot ignore that Musk is not just a trailblazing businessman but also a pop culture fixture. On multiple occasions, he has influenced and been a part of popular TV shows and films. Do you remember that episode of The Big Bang Theory, where Musk casually washed dishes at a homeless shelter with Howard Walowitz because he got demoted for “being too generous with the gravy.” Well, that's not it. He has been doing on-screen cameos for a while. He has appeared in the films like Transcendance, Machete Kills, and of course, Marvel's Iron Man 2.

Musk had a cameo in the 2010 film Iron Man 2. In the sequel of Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark comes face to face with Musk during a get-together of millionaires. Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Pots) and Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow) are also in the same room as RDJ and Musk discuss a prototype of an 'electric jet'.

The next year in 2011, for the documentary Revenge of the Electric Car, filmmakers galloped behind Musk from 2007 through the end of 2010 to depict the early years of Tesla Motors. He has been in other documentaries too, namely, Racing Extinction. Later, in 2013, Musk did a minor role in the film Machete Kills, a spin-off of Spy Kids franchise.

Musk was also a guest on The Simpsons in an episode titled "The Musk Who Fell to Earth". The 2015 episode poked fun at many of Musk's ideas, the same year he first appeared on The Big Bang Theory. He once appeared on the American television sitcom's prequel series Young Sheldon in 2017. This time he appeared as himself.

Musk had a cameo appearance as an alien in Men in Black: International starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

Apart from fictional films, tv shows and documentaries, Elon Musk has been an entertaining guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He joined YouTuber PewDiePie and co-hosted "Meme Review" with Justin Roiland. He also took hosting duties for the 907th episode of Saturday Night Live, with musical guest Miley Cyrus.

Multiple references have been taken from him in popular culture too like New Girl, Rick & Morty and Epic Rap Battles of History among others.

Given his pop culture influence and references, much is expected from the new owner of Twitter. Now it remains to be seen if Musk will stir a tornado on the social media platform or will trivialize his position as just another publicity stunt to be talked about for months on late night shows.