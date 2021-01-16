Image Source : TWITTER/@MATT_MITCHELL48 Election actress Jessica Campbell found dead in her bathroom

Jessica Campbell, known for her spectacular performance in the 1999 film Election, was found dead in her bathroom. The actress passed away last month after she collapsed in the bathroom. The reason for her death is still not known. Her family confirmed to TMZ that the actress breathed her last on December 29th in Portland, Oregon. She was 38.

The reports state that autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of Jessica Campbell's death. Her co-star Reese Witherspoon took to Twitter to mourn the loss and said, "So heart broken to hear this. Working with Jessica on Election was such a pleasure. I’m sending all my love to Jessica‘s family and loved ones."

Her other co-star Matthew Broderick also reacted to Jessica's death and told The Hollywood Reporter that when he thinks of her, he remembers a shy, incredibly sweet and a "very pink-cheeked teenager."

Jessica Campbell started in a few films and then moved on to work as a naturopathic physician. Her cousin sister Sarah told TMZ that Jessica went to the bathroom before coming to meet her mother but never came back. When her aunt went to check on her, she was found collapsed on the floor.