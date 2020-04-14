Tuesday, April 14, 2020
     
  Disney postpones Pixar's Soul', Raya and the Last Dragon' release

Pixar's Soul, featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, was pushed from its scheduled June 19 premiere to a spot later this year on November 20. Because of that, Walt Disney Animation's Raya and the Last Dragon, starring Awkwafina and Cassie Steele, has been shifted from November 25 to March 12, 2021.

Disney Studios has delayed the release of Soul and Raya and the Last Dragon to next year. Disney shared the new release date of the films on its official Twitter handle.

Last month, Disney Studio shuffled the release of most of its projects, pushing Mulan to July 24, Black Widow to November 7 and The Eternals to February of 2021.

