Bullet Train Review: Brad Pitt's full-blown actioner draws mixed response, fans say 'he's slowing down'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BULLETTRAINMOVIE Bullet Train will release in India on August 4

Bullet Train is Hollywood's latest offering for Indian fans. The movie is a full-blown actioner with Brad Pitt starring in the lead role of an assassin. This is Pitt's first lead role since the 2019 release Ad Astra and all eyes will be on the actor's return to the genre. Bullet Train is directed by David Leitch of Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde fame and the action in the film is anticipated to be on the next level. Bullet Train will be released in India on Thursday, a day before its debut in the US theatres. Sony Pictures Entertainment India is releasing the film in the country across languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Bullet Train opens during the international premieres

The cast and crew of Bullet Train have been holding premiere shows internationally in US and Europe. Pitt has been stealing the limelight at the red carpet events, with his skirt look attracting the attention of the fans. As the film was screened for select audiences and critics during various shows, reviews of the movie have been pouring in on social media. Ahead of its release in India, let's take a look at what the film viewers, who happened to watch Bullet Tran in advance, have to say about Pitt's actioner.

Bullet Train draws mixed reviews

Bullet train movie has been attracting mixed responses from fans and critics alike. Lately, action films have been attracting less and less praise from the film critics community but fans continue to enjoy them. After Thor: Love And Thunder and The Gray Man, seems like Bullet Train too has not been able to measure up to the expectations. However, the action sequences in Bullet Train have left people impressed.

Check out what the fans have to say about Bullet Train.

Read: House of The Dragon Review: Critics call it better than GoT, 'a worthy successor', 'violent'

Bullet Train movie: What to expect?

More than the movie, fans will be hoping to catch Brad Pitt on the big screen as Bullet Train is all set to release in India on Thursday. Based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by author Kotaro Isaka, Bullet Train follows seasoned assassin Ladybug (Brad Pitt), who wants to give up the life but is pulled back in by his handler Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) in order to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto.

Once onboard, he and the other competing assassins discover that their objectives are all connected.

Read: Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial: Unsealed court documents shed light on shocking facts

Latest Hollywood News