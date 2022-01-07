Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BRITNEYSPEARS Britney Spears sets Instagram on fire by baring it all in mirror selfies, see pics

Britney Spears took to social media recently to share some photos of herself. In the pictures clicked in front of the mirror, she is seen posing completely naked. “Free woman energy has never felt better,” the pop star captioned her post, which features her covering up her body with a heart and flower emoji. The image has received more than 1.7 million likes on Instagram.

Britney flaunts her long, blonde hair in the pictures. She is also seen wearing a piece of jewellery around her neck as she covered up with her hands. In November last year, Britney's nearly 14-year-long conservatorship came to an end. Her post's caption, "Free woman energy" seems to allude to the termination of her conservatorship. Over the past few years, Britney had received overwhelming support from her fans as she fought in court to end her conservatorship. The 'Free Britney' hashtags on social media had gained prominence all through the time the case was fought in a Los Angeles court.

On the personal front, Britney is engaged to Sam Asghari. She also revealed her plan of writing a fiction book that takes inspiration from her conservatorship battle with father Jamie Spears. She posted about the new venture on social media in October last year, shortly after the LA court ruled in her favour. The 39-year-old singer has announced she is going to put pen to paper on a book about a "girl who was murdered" who finds her ghost "stuck in limbo".

Britney said that the book will see the girl's ghost try to come to terms with the "trauma and pain" she had endured throughout her life so that she can finally cross to the other side.