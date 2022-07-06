Avatar 2: New pics from James Cameron's The Way of Water give closer look at Pandora and Neytiri. Seen yet?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AVATAR Avatar 2 pics

Avatar 2 titled, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is James Cameron's most anticipated film of the year. After all the sequel is returning to the theaters 13 years after Avatar. Fans are closely monitoring the updates and are carefully looking for hidden clues in the posters and stills released by the makers. Recently, new pics and bts scenes were released on Avtar's verified Instagram page. .

After photos of Kate Winslet in the forthcoming 'Avatar: The Way of Water' surfaced on the Internet, the first glimpse at Sigourney Weaver in the forthcoming chapter of the sci-fi venture too made their way to the public domain -- and she's seemingly portraying an entirely new character. In an image posted on Instagram, Weaver can be seen as a blue alien teenager, a far cry from the doomed Dr. Grace Augustine, whom she played in the original blockbuster. As mentioned by 'Entertainment Weekly', another surprising detail is that her new character, Kiri, is a member of the Na'vi and Jake and Neytiri's adopted daughter.

The photo appears in this month's issue of 'Empire' magazine, which features interviews with the cast and director James Cameron. For Weaver, the role was a chance to relive her adolescence. Take a look at them here:

The first 'Avatar' sequel, subtitled 'The Way of Water', is set to hit theatres on December 16. A third film in the 'Avatar' series was shot back-to-back with 'The Way of the Water' and is eyeing a release in 2024.

Meanwhile, James Cameron, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming fantasy epic 'Avatar: The Way of the Water', has shared that he might possibly stop directing the films in the franchise after the third sequel. The director tsaid that he's considering leaving the world of Pandora behind for other projects down the line and would pass on the baton to other deserving filmmakers in the process.

Cameron has stepped away from the director's chair for projects that he has poured years into, starting with 2019's 'Alita: Battle Angel', which was ultimately helmed by Robert Rodriguez, although he stayed attached to the production as an executive producer and co-writer.

--with IANS inputs