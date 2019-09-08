Celebrities who have been banned from other countries

Justin Bieber's mistake led to his ban in Argentina, while Selena Gomez was banned in Russia over her support for gay rights.

Celebrities lead a luxurious life, no doubt, but always in the public eye, they are scrutinised for even the minutest of their acts and behaviour patterns.

Owing to their eccentricity, some of them even get banned from other countries, despite their stardom -- more so, in Hollywood, where shit gets really serious.

For example, Justin Bieber's mistake led to his ban in Argentina, while Selena Gomez was banned in Russia over her support for gay rights.

IndiaTVNews.com brings to you a list of Hollywood celebrities banned in and from different parts of the world:

- Popstar Justin Bieber landed in trouble with the officials in Argentina in 2013 when he was accused of disrespecting their flag.

- Miley Cyrus offended a lot of people in 2009 after she posted a picture of herself with what appeared to be slanted eyes. Her action resulted in a ban from China.

- Lady Gaga pulled out of her Indonesia gig after the Islamic Defenders Front slammed her daring outfits and called her a 'devil's messenger'.

- Selena Gomez has been banned in China because the officials were infuriated by a photograph she took with tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama. Gomez was banned in Russia in 2013, and according to Cosmopolitan, it was over her support for gay rights.

- The Beatles gang was banned in Phillipines because the members declined to attend a breakfast reception at the Presidential Palace with the first lady, Imelda Marcos.

- Akon angered a lot of people in Sri Lanka when he released a music vidoe enjoying a pool party with a Buddha statue in the background. The statue appeared a little hazy in the background. Akon later apologised for the video, citing he didn't know of the presence of the statue and did not want to hurt any religious sentiment.

- Beyonce was banned in Malaysia following protests against her outfits, which were deemed inappropriate for the country because of their strict religious beliefs.

- Katy Perry was banned in China in 2017. The reason dates back to 2015 when Perry wore a bright yellow dress with sunflower patches on it. It caused controversy as the sunflower is used as a symbol by anti-China protestors.