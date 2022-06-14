Zayn Malik treats 1D fans to UNSEEN VIDEO of him singing 'You and I' after Liam Payne's nasty remark

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik surprised all One Direction fans when he posted an unseen video of himself singing "You and I". In the short video, he is seen singing the main hook of the popular song that was released by 1D nine years ago at a time when the singer-actor was still a part of One Direction with Harry Styles, Liam Payne Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. The video turns out to be more surprising as it was posted by Zayn after Liam's nasty comments about him grabbed much attention.

Watch UNSEEN VIDEO of Zayn from his 1D days

Directioners can't keep calm after watching Zayn Malik's 'You and I' video

The video has left Directioners excited. "never thought i would hear zayn malik do his iconic you and i note in 2022 BUT IT JUST HAPPENED," an excited fan tweeted. Another one noted how Zayn was singing in a room full of awards. "i don't think you guys are understanding. zayn literally recorded a video singing his you and i high note in a room full of awards including one direction awards. I DON'T THINK YOU'RE UNDERSTANDING," said the user. Several others wondered if the band is planning to reunite.

Why Liam Payne dislikes Zayn Malik?

Last month when Liam Payne featured on the “Impaulsive” podcast with Logan Paul, the singer revealed why he is not fond of Zayn Malik. “There are many reasons why (I’m not a fan of Zayn and) many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side. Listen, I don’t agree with any of his actions. I can’t commend some of the things that he’s done. I can’t be on his side for that. What I can say is I understand and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person at the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you’re willing to give them,” US Weeklu quoted Payne as saying.

“If I had had to go through what he went through with his growth and whatever else. My parents are overly supportive to the point where it’s annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense. … You can always look at the man for where he is and say, ‘Oh yeah, whatever, that guy’s a d–k.’ But at the end of the day, once you’re understanding what he’s been through to get to that point — and also whether or not he wanted to be there,” he added.

One Direction Split

The boy band, which has Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, has been on a break since 2016. Zayn Malik was part of the band, too, until his exit in 2015.