Zareen Khan shares shocking revelations on casting couch, says director wanted to rehearse kissing scene

Amongst the various actresses who’ve shared their horrible casting couch experiences, Zareen Khan is the latest addition. The actress who made her debut in the industry through the film Veer in a recent interview opened up about her experience when she was asked by a film director to rehearse a kissing scene. She made some more horrific revelations about the inappropriate suggestions given to her.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, she said, “The person is like, ‘you have to let go of your inhibitions, you have to let go of inhibitions,’ and that time I was relatively very new." The actress denied doing the same at that time and told the director, "What? I am not doing any kissing scene as a rehearsal."

Further, Zareen said that when she established herself in the industry, there was yet another person who said they would “specifically look into the projects you’re getting” if she agreed to be ‘more than just friends’. Zareen said that there was no guarantee that the person would help her even if she would have agreed and said that her self-respect is more important to her.

