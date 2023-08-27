WATCH: Sonu Sood supports local sugarcane juice business in US

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonu Sood recently appeared in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Sonu Sood, who is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller ‘Fateh’ in the US, has extended his support for the local sugarcane juice business in America. This is not the first time the actor shared a video with a street vendor. His Instagram feed is full of such videos.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sonu shared a Reel video, wherein he can be seen wearing an all-black outfit. In the video, he can be heard saying, “Hamne Hindustan me to bahut saare ganne ke ras nikale hain, lekin aaj ham log America me khade hain, SFO me aur ganne ka ras nikalte hain.”

Check out his post:

In the video, an Indian man with his small shop in the US can be seen selling sugarcane juice. Sonu greets the man and asks where is he from. The shopkeeper says he is from Haryana, India.

Sonu takes the sugarcane in his hand, and further says, “Hindustan me jab ganne ka ras banta hai na to bahut saari sound, ghunghroo ki sound bajti hai”. He asks the man, “paaji aap miss karte ho ghungroo ki awaaz”.

The man said his sugarcane machine is noiseless, and it should also be used in India. He further told that he is in the US from the past one year.

Then Sonu said, “yahan par bhi jo hamare Hindustan wale hain, bhai log hai inko support karo. Aur jo ese kamaal ke kaam karte hain unko applaud karo, ganne ka ras peete raho or healthy raho. All the best.”

The actor captioned the video, which reads, “Anyone for sugarcane juice? Straight from America #supportsmallbusiness”.

The Reel has garnered nearly 2 million views so far, and is liked by over 280,000 Insta users including Jacqueline Fernandez. Ace choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan said, “trust u to find this.”

About Sonu Sood's film 'Fateh'

‘Fateh’ is based on cybercrime, in the holy city of Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Vaibhav Mishra and stars Sonu and Jacqueline as the lead.

The movie also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year.

(With IANS inputs)

