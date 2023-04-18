Viral Video! Suhana Khan’s adorable moment with brother AbRam during MI vs KKR match, fans miss Shah Rukh Khan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SANDRAC69740420 Viral Video! Suhana Khan adorable moment with brother AbRam during MI vs KKR match, fans miss Shah Rukh Khan

A video featuring Shah Rukh Khan's children Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs. Mumbai Indians (MI) match has gone viral. Suhana and AbRam were spotted in the stands at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, cheering on KKR. Suhana was dressed in products from her brother Aryan Khan's brand, while AbRam was dressed in a white tee.

Despite the fact that KKR lost the match at their home venue in Mumbai, netizens couldn't get enough of Suhana Khan and her younger brother AbRam Khan in the stands.

See viral video,

In the viral video, Suhana can be seen standing protectively alongside little brother AbRam Khan. Shah Rukh Khan's youngest kid was spotted in the grandstand, looking tired from the heat but cheering for KKR alongside his big sister Suhana Khan. As soon as the pictures and videos went viral, fans praise the brother-sister bond and also missed Shah Rukh Khan during the IPL match.

Shah Rukh Khan’s children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan share a special bond with each other and are often spotted together. Their pictures and videos go viral within minutes on social media. Suhana discreetly supported her elder brother Aryan Khan, who was clad in a black t-shirt from Aryan Khan's business D'yavol. A few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan was also seen wearing a black sweatshirt from Aryan Khan's company D'yavol.

Shah Rukh Khan was missing from the match. However, he took to Twitter and praised Arjun Tendulkar, who made his debut with Mumbai Indians. Reaching out to Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh wrote, “As competitive as this IPL may be… but when u see a friend's son #ArjunTendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and @sachin_rt what a proud moment!! Wow!"

