Vijay Deverakonda video calls Samantha at night lying on the bed; shares post on Instagram

Actors Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen together in the film 'Kushi'. Recently, a video clip of both of them is becoming increasingly viral. In this video clip late night Vijay Deverakonda is seen chatting with actress Samantha on video call by lying on the bes. Interestingly, both of them had made a video call for the promotion of their upcoming film 'Kushi'. Actor Vijay Deverakonda also told a 'knock knock joke' by calling actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the middle of the night. This joke has forced people to laugh.

Vijay took to social media to share a video which has now gone viral. In the video, he is seen having a video chat with Samantha in the middle of the night. Meanwhile, he tells them a 'knock knock' joke. The clip begins with Vijay making a video call to Samantha to tell her that he is missing her and wants to share a 'knock knock joke' with her. Samantha reminds Vijay that it is 1.30 am in Los Angeles and he is locked in his room, but then allows them to share a joke.

Actor Vijay cracks a joke saying 'knock-knock', to which Samantha replies, 'Who's there.' Vijay says, 'No.' Then the actress asks, 'No who?' The actors then sing a song from the film. The funny style of both is being seen in the video. Vijay wrote in the caption shared the video, 'Who is there? Hashtag 'Kushi' from September 1.

Kushi, directed by Shiv Nirvana, also stars Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on September 1, 2023 in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. For the unversed, Samantha has taken a break from acting for a while. She is currently undertaking treatment for Myositis and is on hiatus.

