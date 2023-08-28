Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan to release in Japan; makers release official poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan to release in Japan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was the biggest blockbuster in Hindi cinema. The film crossed Rs 1000 crore mrk at the box office worldside. In fact, the film also recieved a huge response on OTT as well as on TV. After ruling India and overseas market, Pathaan is now all set to release in Japan.The official poster for Japan was unveiled on social media.The action thriller, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, was released in Indian theatres on January 25. The movie shattered several box office records.

After the announcement, fans are eagerly waiting to know about Pathaan's performance at the box office in Japan. For the unversed, earlier Indian films such as Dangal,Baahubali,RRR and others have made a huge mark in the Japanese market. Hence's fans are sure about Pathaan's good performance at the box office in Japan.

The movie was also released on 3000 plus screens across Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The movie marked the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan after a long gap of four years. The Siddharth Anand directorial is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Salman Khan-led Tiger films and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman were spotted on Tiger 3 set apparently shooting for SRK's big cameo in the forthcoming movie. The clip that had gone viral in June showed both superstars on the film set and in their respective spy avatars.

