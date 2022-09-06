VIDEO: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Varun Dhawan dance crazily at Arpita Mehta-Kunal Rawal's wedding bash

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANTARA MOTIWALA Arjun Kapoor, Antara Motiwala & Varun Dhawan

VIDEO: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Varun Dhawan were seen having a blast as they attended Arpita Mehta-Kunal Rawal's wedding bash. The couple hosted an intimate party with all their close friends. In the videos that have surfaced online, the Bollywood celebs can be seen dancing their hearts out as they enjoy their friends' union.

A video that is being shared across fan pages has Arjun, Varun, Malaika and more of their friends dancing with the newlywed couple to the song, 'O Balle Balle Ji Soniya De' from the film 'Balle Balle! From Amritsar To L A'. The video was originally posted by Mohit Marwah’s wife Antara Motiwala who was also at the party. Watch the video here:

For the unversed, Fashion designer Arpita Mehta tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend and fellow designer Kunal Rawal at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai last week.

Arpita posted several pictures of her private wedding on her social media with the caption, "This weekend was all heart, I married the best boy and celebrated with my most amazing people."

The couple looked stunning for their ceremony. Rawal choose an ivory sherwani and Arpita wore a fabulous gold lehenga featuring mirror work.

The dreamy ceremony was attended by family, close friends, and celebrities like Bollywood power couple Mira and Shahid Kapoor.

Earlier, B-town had a blast at the pre-wedding bash of the couple. The cocktail event was all about glamour and it was graced by singer Badshah, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Karan Johar, among several others. In one of the videos, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor can be seen dancing to the tunes of their popular song, Nach Punjaban, from Jugjugg Jeeyo. The grand pre-wedding bash was held on August 26th.

Don't miss these:

The Rings of Power: Only true LOTR fans can spot these 4 easter eggs in The Lord of the Rings series

Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie had a perfect morning and this latest photo is proof

Allu Arjun gets down on the road to celebrate Ganpati Virajan in full spirits with daughter | Video

Latest Entertainment News