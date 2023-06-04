Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar passes away at 94

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar passes away

Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar passed away at the age of 94. She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai where she died due to age-related prolonged illness. She has starred in over 250 movies and was a celebrated name in the industry. Her family also released an official statement and confirmed that Sulochana breathed her last after a prolonged illness. Her last rites will be held tomorrow at 5 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar.

Sulochana started her career in 1940s and went on to feature in over 250 films. Some of Latkar's notable films are "Sasurvas", "Vahinichya Bangdya", and "Dhakti Jau" in Marathi and "Aaye Din Bahar Ke", "Gora Aur Kala", "Devar", "Talaash", and "Azaad", in Hindi. In Bollywood, the actor largely played on-screen mother to lead stars of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s including Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan.

She featured in Hindi blockbuster hits such as "Heera", "Reshma Aur Shera", "Jaani Dushman", "Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai", "Jhonny Mera Naam", "Kati Patang", Mere Jeevan Saathi", "Prem Nagar", and "Bhola Bhala".

Latkar was honoured with Padma Shri in 1999. She is survived by her daughter Kanchan Ghanekar.

