Varun Dhawan's home is a blend of modernity and eclectic luxury. See videos, photos

Handsome hunk Varun Dhawan has been giving a sneak peek into his house during the lockdown by sharing selfies with his family members as well as sharing many videos and entertaining the fans. The actor's abode is a mix of modernity and eclectic luxury which is quite evident in the interiors. In 2017, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher had taken the fans inside Varun's beautiful house, from gym roon, bedroom, living room t his work den. In the video, Kher had revealed how proud he was feeling and excitedly took the fans to every corner of his creative space. He also shared that Varun's mother Lali Dhawan had done the interiors of the house.

Sharing the video, Anupam Kher had written, "@Varun_dvn gives me an exclusive tour of his new home. Have seen him as a child when his proud father #DavidDhawan used to travel around on a Vespa scooter. Hard work pays. Mom #LaliDhawan has done the interiors."

@Varun_dvn gives me an exclusive tour of his new home. Have seen him as a child when his proud father #DavidDhawan used to travel around on a Vespa scooter. Hard work pays. Mom #LaliDhawan has done the interiors. 👏👏👏 #Congratulations #LoveAndBlessings #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai pic.twitter.com/KdOkVqcM7e — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 16, 2017

The video showed Varun's bedroom which had dark, tufted bed and marble floors giving it a luxurious feel. The living had white furniture with a blue sideboard to give a color pop. Next to the living room is Varun's gym which is enclosed in glass doors. The actor also has a gorgeous walk-in-closet and bathroom and screams elegance.

During the COVID19 lockdown, Varun Dhawan has taken to Instagram many times to share videos that give the fans a sneak-peek into his beautiful abode. Be it a poolside picture with girlfriend Natasha Dalal or selfies with family, the actor has been very active on Instagram. The gym is one of the most reoccurring placed in the actor's posts. Varun has been building a muscular body and his gym selfies are a treat for fans.

On Monday, Varun Dhawan completed eight years in Bollywood, Recalling his beautiful journey, Varun tweeted, "It's been eight years since this journey began between me and you. Thank you for believing in me when no one did. I remember every city I toured. The signs, letters, gifts, tattoos and most Importantly the love. When I cried, you cried when I laughed, you laughed but most importantly I know you cared for everything I did and that's the most important thing. Be safe."

When I cried u cried when I laughed u laughed but most importantly I know u cared for everything I did and that’s the most important thing. Be safe love Varun. pic.twitter.com/PyIcgGiQsq — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 19, 2020

Varun, son of director David Dhawan, entered Bollywood as an actor with "Student Of The Year" in 2012. He worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar on the 2010 drama My Name Is Khan. The actor returns to the screen opposite Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit "Coolie No. 1", directed by his father David Dhawan. The film is slated for an OTT release.

From playing a smalltown boy in "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", to being a dancing star in ABCD 2" and "Street Dancer 3", from his intense roles in "Badlapur" and "October" to fun films "Dilwale", "Dishoom", "Main Tera Hero" and "Judwaa 2" -- he has showcased himself as a Bollywood package in many roles.

