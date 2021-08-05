Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/URVASHIRAUTELA Urvashi Rautela's photo in frinch hair hairstyle goes viral, fans compare her with K-Pop artist Lisa

Urvashi Rautela time and time again never fails to impress her fans through her pictures and videos. The B-town actress is highly active on her social media handles and her photos set the internet on fire. The actress has paved the way in the industry through her acting skills, dedication, dance moves, and her unmissable outfits. Not only this but she can also pull off any hairstyle with ease and look simply outstanding in it. The viral sensation has updated a picture of herself in neatly tied braids along with bangs that left the audience in surprise as the actress was strongly resembling 16-year-old K-pop artist 'Lisa' from Blackpink.

Fans showered their love, respect, and admiration for Urvashi in the comments section and said how similar Lisa and Urvashi Ruatela look because of bangs and Urvashi Rautela made her admirers fall head over heels with her new look. The 'Sanam Re' actress is seen wearing an off-white dress which has cute grey buttons on them. Fringes along with braids are simply making Urvashi Rautela even more attractive and completing her appearance. The actress is highly active on her social media handles and her videos always make us fall in love with her.

Fringes can be a little tough to manage but, they are also a hairstyle that never went out of fashion and always make one's hair look voluminous and graceful. Sharing her picture in the same, Urvashi wrote alongside, "#PostPackUp Lately/recently/random/whatever."

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share the photo of her dolled up in a beige body con dress which embodies silver beads. Along with that, the actress is wearing a seashell-shaped bracelet with white earrings, completing the look with pink lipstick.

The actress has captioned the picture as, "Baby, what you wanna do? Shoot your shot 'cause I'm bulletproof." Urvashi Rautela's hourglass body looks perfect as the actress is flaunting tranquillity and style at the same time with her beige body con dress.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”.

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan. The actress has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.