Urfi Javed diagnosed with Laryngitis during Dubai vacation; shares video from hospital

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, who is known for her bold fashion appearances, shared pictures and videos from her trip to Dubai. The actress who went for a week-long stay in UAE, was diagnosed with Laryngitis in the first few days and had to spend the rest of her trip resting and recovering. The Bigg Boss OTT fame actress even posted a picture saying, "Half of my trip ended up recovering".

Urfi was taken to a hospital as her health deteriorated. The doctor diagnosed her with Laryngitis. Updating her fans about the same, she shared a video from the hospital and spoke about the diagnosis. While the doctor asked her not to speak, Urfi was seen talking to someone about her diagnosis.

For the unversed, Laryngitis is an inflammation of your voice box (larynx) from overuse, irritation or infection. With laryngitis, your vocal cords become inflamed and swelled, which distorts the sounds produced by air passing over them. As a result, your voice sounds hoarse. In some cases of laryngitis, your voice can become almost undetectable. Most cases of laryngitis are triggered by a temporary viral infection and aren't serious.

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed recently landed in legal trouble when a written complaint was submitted against her for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts in public places and on social media. Responding to the same, the social media influencer took to her Instagram and slammed those behind the complaint.

She wrote, "I don’t know how many more police complaints against me! Wow. I am amazed how people have no problem, or any kind of objection against people who openly threaten to rape me, kill me. You have a problem with me because of my clothes but not with men who rape and murder.”

Adding to this, Urfi shared a video of her wearing an orange strapped dress with striped design and wrote, "This is me in a restaurant, please use this video as evidence in court (my only request)." The video features the song, 'tujhko mirchi lagi toh mai kya karu?'

On the professional front, Urfi is recently seen in 'Splitsvilla X4'. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, the dating-based reality show airs on MTV.

