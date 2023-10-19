'Uorfi ko takkar...': Netizens BRUTALLY troll Malaika for her BOLD outfit

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is known for her bold and daring fashion choices. She always manages to turn heads with her fashion statements. While many times she oozed one and all with her fashionable ensembles and garnered much appreciation, the Bollywood diva recently faced heavy criticism over the outfit she was wearing. A video of Malaika Arora dressed in aqua-blue has been grabbing a lot of attention on social media, with netizens trolling Malaika for her revealing outfit. She made a stunning appearance for an event in an aqua-blue shimmery dress. She paired it with earrings and heels.

Netizens were not quite impressed with her overall look. Some even commented saying this dress is very inappropriate and what is the use of wearing it this way. One comment read, 'Uorfi ko takkar". Another wrote, "Chalo mana figure achi hai but yeh aise kapde pahene acha hai aap full kapde mein bhi ache hi lagoge". "Cringe. Nowadays people wear nothing in the name of fashion... This is pathetic", wrote the third user.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora, who is currently dating Arjun Kapoor, recently opened up about her plans to remarry. Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The now-former couple was married for almost 18 years. Malaika and Arbaaz announced their split in 2016 and were officially divorced in 2017. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a while now and are often subjected to questions about their impending marriage.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen in the song Aap Jaisa Koi in the film An Action Hero starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahalwat. She was also seen in Tera Hi Khayal music video. The song was sung by Guru Randhawa, composed by Sanjoy and penned by Royal Mann.

