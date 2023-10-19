Adah Sharma begins shoot for BASTAR- The Naxal Story, collaborates with makers of The Kerala Story

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Adah Sharma upcoming film BASTAR- The Naxal Story

Adah Sharma with another important project titled Bastar- The Naxal Story after delivering a game-changer film The Kerala Story. The makers of the film and the actress kickstarted the shooting with a mahurat puja followed by a first day of filming at the location. The actress was seen donning military pants, a black commando t-shirt and a commando like bandhana. With the look of hers, it has piqued the interest of the audience.

The actress took to social media to share a picture of herself and wrote in the caption, BASTAR- The Naxal Story...From the makers and team of #TheKeralaStory...Jitna pyar you gave me for my performance as Shalini Unnikrishnan in The Kerala story I hope you give Neerja Madhavan in Bastar...Shoot begins today...@sunshinepicturesofficial @sudipto_sen #VipulAmrutlalShah @aashin_shah #Bastar P.S. Sudipto sir has given me strict instructions that next 3 months ke liye hasna mana hai."

As soon as she dropped the pictures from her shoot of the upcoming film, fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "For the first time, CG Naxal will be introduced in a film". Another user wrote, "What fun...Home team is back". 'Bastar-The Naxal Story' is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah. The film will be directed by Sudipto Sen and feature Adah Sharma as the lead. It will be produced under the banner of Sunshine Pictures and will be made in association with Last Monk Media. The film will be released on April 5, 2024.

Adah Sharma was last seen in The Kerala Story. The film tells the story of Shalini Unnikrishnan, a woman who converted to Islam and shares her journey of aspiring to become a nurse, only to be coerced by extremist Muslims in her college who posed as friends. She was eventually manipulated into joining ISIS and ended up imprisoned in Afghanistan. The Kerala Story also stars Yogita Bijlani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani among others.

