Twitter user says Abhishek Bachchan is better actor than father Amitabh Bachchan, here's what actor has to say

The road of comparisons never ends for Abhishek Bachchan. Every role he does and every character he plays is closely scrutinised and compared to his legendary father Amitabh Bachchan. His most recent project, The Big Bull, wasn't different. Days after its release a Twitter user tagged Jr Bachchan praising him for his performance. Comparing Abhishek to Big B, the user said that he was a better actor than his father. However, the actor doesn't agree.

"Thank you very much for your compliment sir. But nobody, NOBODY can be better than him," Abhishek wrote in response to a user who tweeted, "Watched big bull I think when it comes to acting you are better than Big B....stay blessed guru bhai."

Not just this Twitter user, but Abhishek's portrayal of the infamous stockbroker in the film had also impressed Big B. Amitabh Bachchan had described son Abhishek as "fathers pride", when the film was announced to be the biggest opener on Disney+ Hotstar. "Well done buddy .. WHTCTW .. a Father's pride," Big B wrote for his son on Twitter.

For the unversed, "The Big Bull" draws its story from the securities scam of 1992. It is said to be loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and his involvement in financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.

Meanwhile, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will return to the small screen with Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13.

The promos of the upcoming season were released last week and the actor can be seen as saying: "Kabhi Socha Hai, ki aapki aur aapke sapno ke beech ka fasla kitna haia... teen aksharo kaa. Koshish." The announcements were posted from the official social media handles of the channel as well.

For more entertainment news click here!