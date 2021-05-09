Image Source : PR FETCHED Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Digital selection to screening process, how to register for Amitabh Bachchan's show

The most iconic show Kaun Banega Crorepati which airs on Sony Entertainment Television announces its 13th season. It is believed to be a life-altering show for those who possess the power of knowledge. To be able to fulfill one’s dreams, effort of taking the first step counts the most. The show will be produced by StudioNEXT and the selection process will be conducted through SonyLlV. Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, the host of the show, invites participation and says, "Kabhi Socha Hai, ki aapki aur aapke sapno ke beech ka fasla kitna hai….teen aksharo ka….कोशिश." Like last year, this season the entire selection process will be done digitally and KBC is expecting to witness a multifold increase in participation from the audience.

Just in case, you are trying to participate in the quiz reality show, here are all the steps you need to follow:

Step 1 — Registration

Sony Entertainment Television will commence registrations for the 13th Season of KBC from 10th May. Mr. Bachchan will ask one new question every night at 9:00PM on Sony TV. You can answer these questions either through SMS or through Sony LIV.

Step 2 — Screening

Participants who have answered the registration questions correctly and have been shortlisted by the randomizer based on certain pre-defined reservation criteria, will be reached out to, telephonically, for further assessment.

Step 3 — Online Audition

The auditions comprising a General Knowledge test and video submission will be conducted exclusively via SonyLlV. While this may seem a herculean task, every detail of the process will be explained through a simple tutorial, easily accessible on SonyLlV.

Step 4 – Interview

The last and final round is that of interview with shortlisted auditionees. The entire selection process will be verified by an independent audit firm.



Registrations start 10th May onwards, at 9:00 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television