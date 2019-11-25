Monday, November 25, 2019
     
TV actress Gehana Vashisht stable and recovering in hospital after cardiac arrest, says 'I'm better now'

Taking to Instagram, Gehana Vasisth shared about her health update said, "M better now Thanks to each n every 1".

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 25, 2019 7:54 IST
TV actress Gehana Vashisht stable and recovering in hospital after cardiac arrest
TV actress Gehana Vashisht stable and recovering in hospital after cardiac arrest

TV actress Gehana Vasisth 's condition in stable, and she is recovering, according to the hospital where she was admitted to last Thursday in a serious condition. She has a "serious complication of diabetes". The actress also updated about her health on social media

Taking to Instagram, Gehana Vasisth said, "M better now Thanks to each n every 1".

M better now Thanks to each n every 1.

"Due to various complications in her vitals and body, the differential diagnosis was concluded as diabetic keto-acidosis (DK), which had reached a very advanced stage in Gehana's system. Diabetic ketoacidosis is a serious complication of diabetes that occurs when your body produces high levels of blood acids called ketones," said Dr Pranav Kabra, MD, Raksha Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai's Malad West area, where Gehana was rushed to.

The actress was a few minutes away from slipping into a medical condition called cerebral odema and coma, which can be fatal, the doctor told mediapersons on Sunday evening, adding that the condition posed the threat of cardiac arrest.

She needs three to four days to recover, and it may be possible to discharge her after proper monitoring of glucose levels, heart rate and other vital parameters, and depending on her clinical condition and outcomes, according to a statement released by the hospital.

