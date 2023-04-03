Tom Holland and Zendaya leave India; Gigi Hadid visits Mumbai monuments without security

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gigi Hadid visits Mumbai monuments without security; Tom Holland and Zendaya leave the country

Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, and Zendaya were among the Hollywood celebrities who attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre launch event. During the two-day event, Gigi Hadid was seen visiting heritage monuments in Mumbai, including the Gateway of India, without any security precautions.

The American model uploaded images from her team’s visits to several locations in Mumbai. She did not appear to be recognized as Gigi and her entourage posed for shots. She thanked the Ambani family for hosting her in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of NMAAC.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Gigi Hadid all attended the NMACC gala and posed with the who's who of Bollywood. While Tom dressed up in a black tuxedo for the event, Zendaya dressed down in a shimmering saree with embroidery. They posed for photos with Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and Gauri Khan.

Following his presence at the gala, Holland posted photos of himself on Instagram thanking the Ambani family for inviting them to the NMACC grand opening. He further wrote that he will not forget this unforgettable experience.

Zendaya also flaunted her saree on Instagram Stories. She expressed her experience in the country and thanked all in the caption.

Zendaya and Tom Holland left India late Sunday. The duo was seen leaving the Kalina airport. Zendaya was dressed in white with a yellow shawl wrapped around her while Tom was wearing a dark blue t-shirt, denims, and a sky blue cap.

Tom and Zendaya have appeared in three Spider-Man films: Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019), and No Way Home (2020). (2021). Tom's next appearance will be in the Apple TV anthology series The Crowded Room. Dune: Part Two and Luca Guadagnino's Challengers are two of Zendaya's forthcoming projects.

Latest Entertainment News