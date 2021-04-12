'Thappad' actor Pavail Gulati joins Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna in 'Goodbye'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BALAJIMOTIONPICTURES Pavail Gulati joins Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna in 'Goodbye'

After very talented actress Neena Gupta joined the cast of Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Goodbye, 'Thappad' actor Pavail Gulati has been roped in for an important role in the film. Pavail will play Bachchan's son in the film, which has gone on floors in Mumbai. The two actors have earlier shared screen space in the TV series "Yudh". The producers, Balaji Motion Pictures, took to their social media to announce the news.

Take a look:

Talking about the film, Pavail said "Goodbye is a very special film for me with my very special friends. Absolutely thrilled and excited to be part of it. What makes it even more special is to get an opportunity to work with a legend like Mr. Amitabh Bachchan sir again. It is indeed an amazing feeling."

The actor added: "This is my second collaboration with Balaji Telefilms, Ekta and Ruchikaa and I couldn't be happier about this reunion. Can't wait to embark on this exciting journey and I'm certain it's going to be a fun riot shooting with Rashmika and Amitabh sir."

On the related note, actress Neena Gupta will be playing Amitabh Bachchan's on-screen wife in the Vikas Bahl-directed film. Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment, "Goodbye" will be the first on-screen collaboration between Gupta and the 78-year-old screen icon.

Recently, the mahurat shot of the film took place in Mumbai. Meanwhile, this is Rashmika's second Bollywood film after Mission Majnu opposite Siddharth Malhotra. The actress is super excited about working on her film with none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

"I'm truly grateful to be working with Mr. Bachchan, and never did I think that I'd be sharing the screen space with sir so early on in my career. I am totally looking forward for the shoot to start off with him and to make as many memories as possible and have fun. I am sure to learn a lot from him," Rashmika said.