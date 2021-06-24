Tahira Kashyap Khurrana goes trekking with family, shares about impromptu hilltop cleaning session

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIRA KASHYAP Tahira Kashyap goes trekking with family

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana recently took some time off to spend some quality time with her family amid the nature. While on a trek in the mountains of Kasauli, Tahira shared glimpses of her trip. The author and filmmaker posted pictures and videos of her father, pet dog peanut, son amid the mountains enjoying the serenity of nature. Tahira also highlighted that the hilltop was littered by some people earlier, which she along with her family cleaned up. Also, she went on to urge her fans and followers to respect the nature.

Taking to her Instagram story, Tahira said, "And we also cleaned this hill top which some nincompoops before us had messed! Wish we all could respect nature."

Recently, Tahira announced her fifth book 'The 7 Sins of Being A Mother', depicting the journey of her motherhood along with the joys, struggles and downside in her innate quirky and intriguingly funny style.

After the success of her book 'The 12 Commandments of Being A Woman' last year, the quarantine author wrote her second book amid the pandemic which is estimated to release later this year. Tahira had launched her fourth book '12 Commandments of Being A Woman' last year, which received an exceptional response from the audience.

Earlier, she has authored books like "Cracking The Code: My Journey in Bollywood" and "Souled Out".

Apart from this, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is also gearing up for the release of her short film with Netflix's Feels like Ishq amongst other projects.

