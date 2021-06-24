Sonu Sood hops on bicycle to sell bread and eggs, says 'ekdum hit hai boss' | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood

After coming forward to help one and all during the pandemic, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has begun his mobile 'Sonu Sood Supermarket'. In an appeal to support small businesses, the actor shared a video of himself selling eggs and bread and other confectionery products. In the funny video, he is seen perched on a bicycle sharing details and prices of the products he's selling.

Sood is seen wearing a white T-shirt which he paired with blue jeans and white sneakers. He goes on to announce the price of the items he's carrying in several bags tied to the bicycle and calls his business a 'hit'. Before concluding the video, Sood says he'll charge extra for home delivery. He captioned the video, "Free home delivery. 1 bread free with every 10 eggs #supermarket #supportsmallbusiness."

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood who completed 19 years in the film industry this year, in a recent interview said he has finally found his true calling. The actor has actively been helping people find Covid resources like beds, oxygen cylinders, as well as medicines, as the country battles the second wave of Covid-19.

"It took me 19 years to find the right role of my life, which I am doing today and I am glad that God is the director of this real film. Today, when I bring smiles to people's faces, that is the biggest achievement I have till date. I want to thank God for connecting me with the real role that I wanted to play in my life," he told IANS.

The actor says that workwise, too, the time has gone by so quickly.

"It has been 19 years since my first film 'Shaheed-E-Azam' released. How time flies! It still feels like the first day when I entered Mumbai with a lot of pictures in my bag and the struggle started from going from one office to the other. I still feel the struggle is on," he says.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the films "Prithviraj" and "Kisaan".

