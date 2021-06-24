Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUNDRA9 Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra turn Titanic's Kate Winslet-Leonardo DiCaprio in deepfake video

Just like son Viaan, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has taken to video editing in the covid lockdown. He shared a deepfake video of him and Shilpa turning into Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic. While their faces have been imposed on the Hollywood duo's face, the song in the background is a Punjabi popular track Jatt Da Pyaar.

Sharing the video, Raj Kundra wrote, "That crazy Punjabi couple from the Titanic are back! Proof they were Punjabi..she threw ‘the diamond’ in the ocean! Jat da pyar goriye"

Last month, Shilpa had shared a video on Instagram and revealed that her son Viaan brought a smile on her face with the deepfake video of the actress as Hela where she was seen fighting the virus. Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Viaan put a smile on my face with this video he made, describing how mumma handled COVID-19 All NEGATIVE... Still being positive hoping for a better Covid-free future for all #motherson #ShilpaKaFuntra #family #gratitude #blessed #EveryDayIsSonDay #Covid19Negative."

Shilpa Shetty is seen as one of the judges on the dance-based reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. She was missing from the show for a few weeks after her family tested positive for covid. Shilpa wrote, "The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They have all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God's grace everyone is on the road to recovery."

"My tests came back negative," she continued adding, "All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we're grateful to the BMC & authorities for their prompt help and response. Thank you for all your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether COVID positive or not... STILL, stay POSITIVE, MENTALLY.''

On the work front, the actress has two films lined up. She will be seen in "Hungama 2", the sequel to the 2003 hit "Hungama". Besides this, Shilpa will also be seen in the film "Nikamma" which stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.