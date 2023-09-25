Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad welcome baby girl Raabiya, share adorable photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad with baby girl Raabiya

Actress Swara Bhasker welcomed a baby girl named Raabiya with her husband Fahad Ahmad. Swara took to social media to share cute pictures of them and wrote in the caption, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered a mystic truth...Our baby girl Raabiya was born on 23 Sept. 2023. With grateful and happy hearts we thank you for your love. It's a whole new world".

As soon as the news was revealed, fans and celebrities flooded the comment section to congratulate the couple and showered them with much love. Gauahar Khan wished her saying, "Allahumma baarik laha. Many congratulations. May the almighty protect your baby and bless her with all the goodness life has to offer. Ameen". Guneet Monga and Anaita Shroff Adajania too congratulated their baby girl. Neena Gupta, Tisca Chopra, Mini Mathur, and Pooja Chopra are among the few celebs who wished new parents. Fans too showered the new parents with love. One user wrote, "Badhai ho". Another wrote, "Congratulations to you Swara didi, and best wishes for your new journey of motherhood and lots of love to you".

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed had announced their pregnancy in June this year and had also done a baby shower which was attended by her family and close friends. The couple got married in February this year in court followed by a social function a month later. The duo met since the days of when they were protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act in January 2020.

