Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra: Bollywood celebs wish Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of their family and close friends. The couple took to social media to share their dreamy wedding pictures. Soon after this, Bollywood celebrities congratulated the couple on Instagram. Kiara Advani posted a picture of Parineeti and Raghav in Instagram stories and wrote, "Welcome to the club, wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love". Her Husband Sidharth Malhotra, who has worked with Parineeti Chopra in Hasee Toh Phasee and Jabariya Jodi, too wished the newlyweds. He wrote along with the picture, "Congratulations @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha. Wishing you both a blessed married life".

Varun Dhawan too wished the couple, "Wishing the beautiful couple and eternal happiness, peace and love congratulations @parineetichopra". Though the duo have never worked together, Parineeti appeared alongside Varun for a song named Jaaneman Aah in the 2016 film Dishoom.

Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, and Huma Qureshi too took to Instagram stories to wish peace and happiness for the newlywed couple. Designer Manish Malhotra shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram from the happy occasion. Along with the post, he wrote, "@parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 many congratulations, lots of love and blessings Parineeti from our discussions of all your outfits at my Atelier and Home..our laughter and your love for tine geometrical intricate artwork to the emerald jewelry me sketching and designing for you....all loving memories for life...you bring Joy and there is only and only love for you".

