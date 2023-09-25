Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha all smiles at Delhi airport, exude elegance in desi outfits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

The newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha arrived in Delhi after the couple tied the knot in a dreamy affair in Udaipur on September 24. The couple were spotted in traditional attire at the airport and greeted everyone with a warm smile. Parineeti was looking beautiful in a lime-coloured suit with her mangalsutra, pink chooda, and sindoor. She had kept her look simple with minimal makeup and left her hair open. Raghav was seen wearing a brown kurta with a jacket.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made their first appearance after the wedding in Udaipur as they were headed toward the airport. In that, Parineeti was seen wearing a pink top with a poncho and paired it with jeans also wore her pink choodas, whereas Raghav Chadha wore a white shirt with black trousers.

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding nuptials took place at Leela Palace in Udaipur. Several guests including Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, graced the wedding with their presence to shower them with their blessings.

Also read: Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra: Bollywood celebs wish Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha

Also read: Mission Raniganj trailer out: Akshay Kumar as Jaswant Gill turns saviour for miners

Latest Entertainment News