Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad's unseen photos from Haldi ceremony are all about love and colour

We all know that Swara Bhasker recently tied the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad. Swara and Fahad’s paths crossed at CAA protests and now the two have registered their marriage. After meeting at the rallies, the two became friends. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted a few days ago and now the actress has shared some colour-filled photos from her Haldi ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of photos and wrote, “Haldi in some cultures, Ubtan and Maiyan in some, but love is a language all cultures understand. #SwaadAnusaar".

The actress also shared photos from her Mehendi ceremony. She looked mesmerizing in a saffron jari shoot with minimal makeup.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Swara Bhasker also posted some gorgeous pictures of herself and Fahad from the Carnatic vocal recital at their pre-wedding festivities. Swara Bhasker dressed as a Telugu bride, and was seen wearing a red and golden brocade saree by Raw Mango, and accessorized with a nose ring, matha patti, necklace, earrings and other traditional jewellery.

Swara always makes sure to make some headlines and this time too she has pretty much stirred the internet. She chose to break the internet by surprising everyone with the wedding announcement. The actress tied the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad. She shared an adorable video that showcased the couple's journey from how they met at a political protest to their court marriage. She revealed that the couple had legally wed on January 6, 2023, under the Special Marriage Act.

