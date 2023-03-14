Jacqueline Fernandez's makeup artist Shaan Muttatil takes a dig at Naatu Naatu's Oscar win

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHAANMU Shaan Muttatil's Instagram upload

SS Rajamouli's critically acclaimed film RRR made history when ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Oscar for Best Original Song. This was a moment of joy for all Indians as it outperformed songs by top artists such as Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Dianne Warren. Amid all the love and support, actress Jacqueline Fernandez's makeup artist and close friend, Shaan Muttatil, took a dig at the winners, stating that the award could be bought.

Reacting to Naatu Naatu's historic win, Shaan took to the comments section of the respective social media handle and wrote, "Hahahah this is so funny. I thought only in India we could buy awards lol. But now even the Oscars. Money and what all we can get when we have the money. Even Oscars lol."

Image Source : INSTAGRAMShaan Muttatil's Instgram comment on Naatu Naatu's win

Notably, the song ‘Applause’ from Jacqueline Fernandez starrer ‘Tell It Like a Woman’ was also in the race for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. Other nominations in the category included Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and Son Lux, Mitski, David Byrne’s ‘This Is A Life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Fans were outraged by Muttathil's remark and speculated that he was only speaking out of jealousy because his friend Jacqueline's song did not win the award. There is no evidence to back up his claims, but this episode quickly went viral on the internet.

After the historic win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to congratulate the makers. Among others, superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri also congratulated SS Rajamouli and his team.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is in Los Angeles and he is celebrating the Oscar win along with RRR team including co-star NTR Jr, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, and more. Upasana, the wife of actor Ram Charan, posted pictures from the after-party on her social media accounts. Fans of "RRR" are, of course, devouring the images and videos.

Also Read: Gaslight Trailer Out: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey's murder mystery will give you chills | Watch

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal announces Sam Bahadur shoot wrap with UNSEEN photo; shares gratitude note

Latest Entertainment News