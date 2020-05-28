Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl's latest workout video is what a 'stable relationship needs'

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl always give perfect relationship goals. From mushy selfies to couple workout, the duo bond over many romantic things and treat fans with a sneak peek into their life through social media posts. On Wednesday, the couple shared another workout video which was all about what a 'stable relationship needs'. Slaying a yoga posture in the video, Sushmita and Rohman look madly in love.

Sushmita Sen wrote, "I love you my tough guy Rohman Shawl. A stable relationship needs a balanced center, flexible mind, mutual strength and deep trust. How symbolic is this posture! I love you guys." Rohman shared the same video on Instagram and captioned it, "My strength."

Sushmita Sen often breaks the internet with her mushy posts with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. While the model is 15 years younger than the actress, he fits perfectly into her family and the two are frequently seen complimenting each other on social media. Sushmita has always been quite vocal about her love for boyfriend Rohman. She Never attempted to hide her relationship from the prying eyes of media.

Sushmita, during one of the earlier interviews, revealed that she met Rohman on Instagram and since then the two have been inseparable. "And, that was it when I met this person, I felt I had known him my whole life. It was that simple," she had said.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen announced that she will be making her comeback to the much excitement of the fans, however, she hasn't announced anything yet. It was rumored that she will be seen in the new show called Aarya, after a gap of a decade since she last acted in a Bollywood project.

