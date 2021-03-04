Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNIEL SHETTY Suniel Shetty files complaint over fake film poster

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint in Mumbai against a production company for circulating a fake film poster featuring him, an official said on Thursday. Shetty, who filed the complaint at the Versova police station on Wednesday, accused the production company of using his photo without permission and lying about him playing the lead role in the film, he said. No FIR has been registered yet.

According to the official, the 59-year-old actor has alleged that producers at the company have shared a fake poster of the movie with which he is not associated. The incident came to light after the poster found its way on social media platforms.

Shetty has alleged the company is also contacting people and asking for money in his name, the official said, citing the complaint.

The actor has termed the production house's act as a "complete fraud".

Senior inspector at the Versova police station, Siraj Inamdar, said we have received the complaint, but no FIR has been filed yet and no one has been called for recording statement.

We are conducting our investigation.

On the professional front, Suniel Shetty is all set to make his big Bollywood debut opposite Tara Sutaria in the film 'Tadap.' Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the first poster of the film was shared by actor's dear friend Akshay Kumar.

Akshay took to Twitter and announced Ahaan's entry in the industry through the image of his poster. Not only this, but he even shared another poster which revealed the release date ie September 24, 2021.

Alongside he wrote, "Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father, @SunielVShetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours.... so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap *ing #AhanShetty and @TaraSutaria, releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept!"

(With PTI Inputs)