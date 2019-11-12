Latest Updates Sooryavnshi updates: Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty refute fallout rumours with hilarious video, Actor Akshay Kumar refuted the rumors of a fallout with Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty through a video he shared on social media, also featuring Katrina Kaif.

Actor Akshay Kumar and his "Sooryavnshi" director Rohit Shetty have dismissed rumours that they have had a fallout, by posting a hilarious video on Instagram. The clip begins with the film's heroine Katrina Kaif showing a piece of news that Akshay and Rohit have had a "major" fallout over "Sooryavanshi" and that the film's co-producer Karan Johar was playing mediator between them.

The video then shows Akshay and Rohit having a funny physical fight. As others on the set try to stop them, they declare: "Leave us, we have to fight because we had a fallout". Akshay captioned the video: "#BreakingNews - A fallout which might just make your day @itsrohitshetty @katrinakaif". Have a look:

"Sooryavanshi" is co-produced by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar, in association with Reliance Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films. It is scheduled to release on March 27 next year. The film brings back Katrina and Akshay together on screen after nine years. The two have previously worked in films such as "Humko Deewana Kar Gaye" (2006), "Namastey London" (2007), "Welcome" (2007), "Sing Is Kinng" (2008) and "Tees Maar Khan" (2010).

#BreakingNews - A fallout which might just make your day 🙃 pic.twitter.com/gH2jgTQqhT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 12, 2019

"Sooryavanshi" is the latest addition in Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe after the two "Singham" films and "Simmba". In "Sooryavanshi", Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 film "Simmba", starring Ranveer Singh.

