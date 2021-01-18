Soni Razdan backs Rhea Chakraborty on Twitter, says is ‘innocent victim of a very twisted design’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONI RAZDAN, RHEA CHAKRABORTY Soni Razdan backs Rhea Chakraborty on Twitter

Alia Bhatt's mother and actress Soni Razdan came out in support of Rhea Chakraborty, who is being investigated for her alleged involvement in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress spent almost a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail. It was alleged that she took away Rs 15 crore from the late actor's bank account. Her arrest came after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) found proof of her consuming and possessing drugs. She was, however, released on bail on October 7.

Now, replying to a Twitter user who said that Rhea has possibly lost her chance in Bollywood, Soni said, “She going to to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won’t anyone work with her ? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway.”

Sushant’s family filed a case against Rhea in July last year, accusing her of abetting his suicide. Rhea has denied all the allegations levelled against her. Her brother Showik Chakraborty was also arrested on September 4, along with Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, after being questioned by the NCB. Although, he was also granted bail by a special court in Mumbai after three months of his arrest.

A few days ago, Rhea Chakraborty along with her brother Showik was spotted in Bandra. Earlier her parents Indrajit Chakraborty and Sandhya Chakraborty were also seen in the same locality. As per reports, the family is on a house hunt.

Meanwhile, Rhea will be seen next in Chehre, co-staring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is directed by Rumi Jaffery.