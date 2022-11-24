Sonam Kapoor trolled for her winter airport look; fans ask 'borrowed from Ranveer Singh?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is Bollywood's original fashion queen! The actress, who is effortlessly stylish has been a rare sight for the paparazzi but whenever she makes an appearance, she gets her fashion on point! Snapped recently at Mumbai airport, Sonam reminded everyone that she can take fashion and styling to a different level. While many loved her winter airport look, there were many who trolled her for pairing a printed co-ord set and overcoat with long boots. Some even called her a 'fashion disaster' and asked if she has borrowed her look from Ranveer Singh.

Sonam Kapoor's latest airport look

In a set of images shared on Instagram by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, the mommy is seen dressed in a mint green dress and a black blazer. With a Gucci bag and black boots, Sonam layered the look beautifully with a blazer of the same print. For the second layer, Sonam opted for a knee-length overcoat. As far as accessories are concerned, Sonam carried black sunglasses, a classic Gucci bamboo bag, rings, earrings and a couple of chunky necklaces. Sharing the post, Rhea wrote, “Come thru,” and also added a flight emoji.

Soon after her post went viral, many took to the comment section and trolled the actress. A user wrote, Ye kaisa fashion hai, chidiya ka ghosla." Another said, "Is it Airport or Metgala event?" A third comment read, "People call her fashionista (idk why) but she is a fashion disaster."

ALSO READ: Shanaya Kapoor styles denim-on-denim outfit with a bold twist; Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday react

Meanwhile, Sonam has been out of the media glare for some time owing to her pregnancy. She gave birth to her son 'Vayu' on August 20 this year. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy Vayu in August this year. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.- Sonam and Anand".

Sonam, known for her work in films like Neerja, Raanjhanaa and Delhi 6, had announced her pregnancy in March. The 37-year-old actor tied the knot with Anand, 39, in 2018. Her last big screen outing was in the 2019 comedy The Zoya Factor, opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

Latest Entertainment News