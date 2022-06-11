Sidhu Moose Wala Birth Anniversary: Diljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal, Ammy Virk & others remember Punjabi singer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Celebs on Sidhu Moose Wala Birth Anniversary

Sidhu Moose Wala Birth Anniversary:​ Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala would have turned a year older today (June 11) if he had not been killed approximately two weeks ago near his hometown Mansa in Punjab. His untimely death has left a void in the heart of his fans and friends in the industry. On the late singer's birth anniversary, several celebrities from the Punjabi music industry took to social media platforms and showered their love and blessings on him. They remembered how his energetic songs and persona completely transformed the music industry. Singer Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram and shared a picture of Sidhu Moose Wala with his parents and captioned the post as, "Creativity..Music Kitey Ni Jaanda. HAPPY BIRTHDAY- Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu."

Remembering him, singer Gippy Grewal penned a long note alongside a throwback picture with Moose Wala. He requested the artists of his fraternity to visit the late singer's parents. He also added that the only thing that matters is justice for Sidhu. He wrote, "Lekha diyan Likhiyan te Chalda Naa zor ve, Banda kuch hor soche Rabb kuch hor ve. Happy Birthday bro."

Take a look:

Singer Amy Virk wrote, "Veeere yar nai samjh aaa rea ki likhaaan… ajj de din jammeya c bhalwaan."

Parmish Verma simply dropped a red heart emoji as the caption and shared a picture with Moose Wala.

Sargun Mehta also penned a long note sharing her memories with the late singer alongside a picture with him.

Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala trends as fans shower love & demand justice on Punjabi singer's birth anniversary

Sidhu Moose Wala's Death

The Punjabi singer, who had joined the Congress before the Punjab polls, was shot dead by gangsters on May 29. Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the singer. He is a close associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi. International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) on Thursday issued Red Corner Notice (RCN) against gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar and gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda.

Also read: 'Plant a sapling in Sidhu Moose Wala's memory,' urges singer's mother at 'antim ardas'