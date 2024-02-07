Sidharth Malhotra posts horse riding picture with 'best partner' Kiara Advani on 1st anniversary | See Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth-Kiara's 1st anniversary post is out

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are celebrating their first marriage anniversary today on Wednesday. The couple got married on February 7, 2023. Ever since their social media romance and public appearances have been a delight to watch. And today too the Hasee Toh Phasee actor took to his Instagram to give a sneak peek into their celebration. Sid and Kiara can be seen enjoying horse riding in the latest post.

Sidharth posted a lovely post wishing his wife on their first anniversary. "It’s not the journey or the destination it’s the company that matters, Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life. #HappyAnniversaryMyLove," wrote Sid.

Siddharth- Kiara's love story

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's love story may have started during the shooting of Shershaah, but they first met on the sets of Lust Story. Where both of them saw each other for the first time. After this, their pairing was finalised for the film Shershaah. After dating for four years, Siddharth proposed to Kiara for marriage in a very filmy style. Kiara had revealed on Koffee with Karan that Sid took her on a trip to Rome with his family. Where he had arranged a candlelight dinner. After having dinner, both of them went out for a walk. Meanwhile, suddenly a person playing a violin came out from the bushes and started playing a tune. On the other hand, the actor's nephew was secretly shooting his video.

Before Kiara could understand anything, Siddharth went down on his knees and proposed to her for marriage, but with a twist. The actor proposed to his lady love while reciting Shershaah's dialogue, "Delhi ka seedha-sadha launda hoon..." On hearing this, Kiara laughed and immediately accepted Siddharth's proposal.

A dreamy wedding on Valentine's week

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani chose Valentine's week for their wedding. In the year 2023, on the occasion of Rose Day, February 7th both of them had a destination wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. This royal wedding was kept very private. After the marriage, Siddharth and Kiara announced their marriage by sharing the video on Instagram. ​

