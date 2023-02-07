Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Karan Johar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and other celebs extend wishes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KIARAALIAADVANI Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding photos

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now officially married. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members today, February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The newlyweds have now shared the first photos from their wedding ceremony. The couple look like an absolute dream in the wedding pictures. As soon as their wedding news dropped online, Wikipedia in no time changed the marital status of the couple. However, now the couple has made it Insta-official. The Wikipedia pages of Sidharth and Kiara have been edited to mention both of them as each other's spouses.

Expressing joy and happiness many celebrities came forward to wish the newlywed. Among the celebrities, Karan Johar expressed his happiness and penned a heart-melting note for the couple. He captioned the post, "I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family…As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever….."

Celebrities including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Diana Penty congratulated the couple in the comment box. Angad Bedi wrote, “Congratulations preeti and shershah!! What a stunning couple @kiaraaliaadvani @sidmalhotra.” Sophie Choudhary commented, “Congratulations Mr & Mrs Malhotra… You guys look beautiful together! Stay blessed & in love forever.” Dharma Productions also wished the couple, "Yeh dil maange only good wishes, blessings & everlasting love for the lovely couple!"

The Shershaah couple looked absolutely breathtaking in the first pictures and seemed to be lost in love. Both Sid and Kiara donned outfits designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra and left everyone awestruck. Both chose a subtle yet elegant look. Sidharth wore a beige-colored sherwani and Kiara opted for a baby-pink floral lehenga. Post-wedding, Sid and Kiara will be heading to Delhi for a reception party on February 9 and later another reception will take place on February 12 in Mumbai.

Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding ceremony happened at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple got married as per Hindu customs with 'band baaja and baraat'. The famous Jea wedding band from Delhi arrived at the venue on Tuesday.

