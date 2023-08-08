Shiney Ahuja Case: Big relief for Gangster actor as he gets passport approval for 10 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shiney Ahuja Case Big relief for Gangster actor

Shiney Ahuja who made his debut in the cine world with Sudhir Mishra’s Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi took a break from after being accused of rape. In the year 2009, Ahuja was accused of sexual misconduct with his maid. Now in a big relief to the Bollywood actor, Shiney Ahuja finally gets passport approval from Mumbai High Court for 10 years. Today in Mumbai High Court, Justice Amit Borkar gave relief to Ahuja and after this order, Ahuja can now travel abroad.

The accusation was followed by an arrest and a trial and Shiney was sentenced to seven years of jail. Although domestic help retracted her statement in 2011, the incident was seen as Shiney Ahuja’s exit from the film industry. Although the victim had withdrawn her evidence, the judge relied on earlier statements as well as medical reports. Ahuja, who one named by the public as India’s most eligible man, was found not guilty of criminal intimidation of the witness.

Nearly, a month after Shiney Ahuja was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment. While the actor was lodged in Arthur Road jail since his conviction, he wasn’t allowed to leave the country without the country’s permission.

Shiney Ahuja made a comeback in the film industry with Anees Bazmee’s Welcome Back, which was released in 2015. In the movie, he played the role of Naseeruddin Shah’s son.

Latest Entertainment News